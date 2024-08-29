Quantcast

Ukrainian Society of Austin presents The Legend of the Fern Flower

Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Society of Austin

The fern flower is a crazy magical bloom that only shows up once a year and grants people powers and fortune if they find it. This legend to life at an event featuring a rock opera demo, a musical performance, fire spinners temporary tattoos, palm reading and fortune telling, food and drinks, games, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Sekrit Theater
1145 Perry Rd, Austin, TX 78721, USA
https://fernflower.eventbrite.com

TICKET INFO

Donation-based; $40 suggested donation.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
