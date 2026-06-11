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UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum presents "35x35x35" opening reception

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UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum

2026 is the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum’s 35th anniversary, and as part of their celebration, they have curated a special exhibition titled "35x35x35," highlighting 35 works by Charles Umlauf from 35 collectors to showcase the breadth of Umlauf’s artistic legacy by bringing together works held both publicly and privately.

2026 is the UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum’s 35th anniversary, and as part of their celebration, they have curated a special exhibition titled "35x35x35," highlighting 35 works by Charles Umlauf from 35 collectors to showcase the breadth of Umlauf’s artistic legacy by bringing together works held both publicly and privately.

WHEN

WHERE

Umlauf Sculpture Garden + Museum
605 Azie Morton Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://umlaufsculpture.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/umlaufsculpture/event.jsp?event=4710&

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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