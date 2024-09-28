UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum presents A Celebration of Daddy-O Wade's Iguanamobile

For one night only, the UMLAUF will display the iconic Iguanamobile of Bob Daddy-O Wade (1943-2019), his reworked 1956 Bambi Airstream trailer. Daddy-O was a prominent figure in the Texas art scene for over four decades, where he helped to forge the 1970s Texas Cosmic Cowboy counterculture.



He gained notoriety for his forty-foot-long Iguana sculpture, nicknamed “Iggy,” that once rested on the roof of the Lone Star Cafe in New York City, his Guinness World Record-breaking thirty-five-foot-tall cowboy boots in San Antonio, and his New Orleans Saints helmet, fashioned from an old Volkswagen Beetle, that today sits atop Shoal Creek Saloon on Lamar in Central Austin.

Daddy-O Wade was a student of Charles Umlauf at the University of Texas at Austin in the 1960s. The UMLAUF’s new exhibition, "This Takes Doing: The Partnership of Angie + Charles Umlauf," includes Charles Umlauf’s 1963 UT course grade book, opened to the page that features both Bob Wade and Luis Jiménez.

This event represents a unique confluence, allowing the UMLAUF to not only exhibit Daddy-O's Iguanamobile, but also to celebrate his legacy alongside Umlauf’s influential teachings in the "This Takes Doing" exhibition.