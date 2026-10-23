UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum presents "David Everett: Drawn to Carve" and "Suspended: DSIII" opening reception

UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum will celebrate the opening of two of its newest exhibitions featuring Austin-based artists: "David Everett: Drawn to Carve" and "Suspended: Dandelion Satellite III (DSIII)." These exhibitions use plant and animal forms to explore the relationships between humans and the natural world.

Everett’s work draws from the forests, wetlands, and wildlife of his native Southeast Texas, translating his observations of the natural world into a variety of forms: sculpture, bas-relief carving, woodcuts, and drawings.

CCYD Studio’s Suspended: Dandelion Satellite III combines light, technology, and organic forms to create an immersive work that invites viewers to slow down and experience space in a new way.