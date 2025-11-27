Umlauf Sculpture Garden + Museum presents "Design Shine" opening reception

The UMLAUF Museum has partnered with AIA Austin to showcase four innovative installations by the winning architect and designer teams of "Design Shine" 2025.

Installations include Lumina Obscura by Joshua Hummingbird, Tooba Jalal, Sanika Malvankar, Nandita Warrier, Paria Taheri, John Lewchuk, and David Caballero; Mirrored Glow by Rohaan Saripella; Sylvan Lightscape by Emerald Smith and Sarah Grossman; and Urban Roosts by Grant Wilson and Alex McKenzie.

The installations will remain on display through March 4, 2026.