UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum's annual Holiday Market features unique craftsmanship and products from local makers, artists, and small businesses. Visitors can peruse the market for handmade gifts, sip on specialty drinks, listen to ambient harp, and appreciate the magic of community.

UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum's annual Holiday Market features unique craftsmanship and products from local makers, artists, and small businesses. Visitors can peruse the market for handmade gifts, sip on specialty drinks, listen to ambient harp, and appreciate the magic of community.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.