UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum presents Holiday Market
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UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum
UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum's annual Holiday Market features unique craftsmanship and products from local makers, artists, and small businesses. Visitors can peruse the market for handmade gifts, sip on specialty drinks, listen to ambient harp, and appreciate the magic of community.
UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum's annual Holiday Market features unique craftsmanship and products from local makers, artists, and small businesses. Visitors can peruse the market for handmade gifts, sip on specialty drinks, listen to ambient harp, and appreciate the magic of community.