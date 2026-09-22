UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum presents StrawFest

StrawFest is the UMLAUF's annual fall festival, featuring a full day of pumpkin painting, art-making, costume parades, and live demonstrations from local conservation groups like the WILDcenter of Texas and Austin Bat Refuge.

StrawFest is the UMLAUF's annual fall festival, featuring a full day of pumpkin painting, art-making, costume parades, and live demonstrations from local conservation groups like the WILDcenter of Texas and Austin Bat Refuge.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.