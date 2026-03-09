UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum presents UMLAUF Garden Party

UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum will celebrate its 35th anniversary at their annual UMLAUF Garden Party, featuring culinary delights from more than 25 of Austin’s top restaurants and chefs, paired with wines and crafted cocktails.

The "Amore, Garden Party"-themed celebration leans into the Umlauf’s familial roots with an Italian-chic vibe, complete with live entertainment, a live and silent auction, and more.

Proceeds from the event directly supporting the UMLAUF’s expansion and community investment.