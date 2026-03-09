Quantcast

UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum presents UMLAUF Garden Party

Photo courtesy of UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum

UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum will celebrate its 35th anniversary at their annual UMLAUF Garden Party, featuring culinary delights from more than 25 of Austin’s top restaurants and chefs, paired with wines and crafted cocktails.

The "Amore, Garden Party"-themed celebration leans into the Umlauf’s familial roots with an Italian-chic vibe, complete with live entertainment, a live and silent auction, and more.

Proceeds from the event directly supporting the UMLAUF’s expansion and community investment.

WHEN

WHERE

Umlauf Sculpture Garden + Museum
605 Azie Morton Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.umlaufsculpture.org/garden-party

TICKET INFO

$225
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
