UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum presents "Women Who Wander" opening reception

UMLAUF Sculpture Garden + Museum will celebrate the opening of "Women Who Wander," a three-person exhibition featuring the works of artists Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Tammie Rubin, and Yoshie Sakai.

The three artists share an exploration of identity, migration, and the spaces between belonging - each navigating the terrain of cultural displacement, generational shifts, and the search for home in an ever-changing world.



"Women Who Wander" examines the experiences of women who exist in liminal spaces - whether geographic, cultural, or generational. Through diverse mediums including sculpture, video installation, and mixed media, the exhibition invites viewers to consider the complexity of wandering as both literal journey and metaphorical state of being. The works presented explore themes of diaspora, hybrid identities, and the creative power that emerges from living between worlds.

Guests will get an exclusive first look into the exhibition, specialty cocktails, and more. Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through June 7.