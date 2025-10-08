Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery presents "between us." opening reception

Unchained.Art will open a new downtown gallery with the inaugural exhibition “between us.” The show explores intimacy and contrast - between two artists, two materials, and the act of seeing and being seen.

Danish artist Ditte Sørensen, known as Madstitch, brings her visceral collages of stitched fabric, paper, and unexpected materials. Her pieces vibrate with emotion - tactile, layered, and fearless - reflecting a meteoric rise that includes international gallery representation, a waiting list for originals, and the 2025 BAA Best Art Award for Textile Art.

Austin painter Via Boley, a recent Frick Arts Foundation award recipient, counters with reflective, fractured canvases that question perception and power. Using mirror-like surfaces and vibrant palettes, she transforms the gaze itself into her subject - a dialogue between viewer and viewed.

Together, Sørensen and Boley create a space between us - immediate yet contemplative, playful yet psychological - where difference becomes the source of resonance.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 13.