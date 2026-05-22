Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery presents Erin Carle: "you should eat a burger" opening reception

Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery will present the opening reception of "you should eat a burger," a solo exhibition by Austin-based artist Erin Carle.

Carle uses food as both subject and symbol, turning an everyday phrase into the conceptual center of a bold new body of work. Drawing from her background in ballet and the culture of discipline and comparison that shaped it, Carle examines the expectations and coded language surrounding women's bodies.

Burgers, layered textures, and stylized figures open onto larger questions of self-worth, desire, shame, and control. Bright color and visual play demand attention, while the work reveals something sharper underneath: the casual cruelty embedded in how women are judged, corrected, and consumed.

The exhibition will remain on display through July 25.