Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery presents Magnus: "Beyond Brushstrokes" opening reception

Danish painter Magnus returns to Austin with 'Beyond Brushstrokes," his third solo exhibition at Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery.

Magnus is a master storyteller. His bold, figurative paintings carry a Pop Art sensibility, full of humor, hidden detail, and work that rewards a second, closer look. Human figures and animals fill his canvases, each one a small story to unravel, playful on the surface and layered underneath. In this new body of work, he reaches back into the denser, more surreal energy of his earlier paintings, letting a little more fantasy return.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 2.