Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery presents Neil Tye: "The Things We Carry" opening reception

Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery presents London-born, Denmark-based artist Neil Tye with a focused body of work centered on "The Things We Carry," an ongoing exploration of inner burden, memory, and the emotional loads we carry through life.\

Tye examines how the invisibly accumulated weight is held, shared, and released, both physically and emotionally. His practice is intuitive and process driven. He does not begin with a fixed concept, instead allowing movement, gesture, and mark-making to guide each work as it develops. Forms accumulate and press against one another, finding balance through tension and restraint. Color carries emotional weight, while line functions as structure, rhythm and containment.

"The Things We Carry" builds on a body of work first presented in Houston and expands in Austin with new sculptures, smaller works alongside painting. These additions extend the language of accumulation and support into three dimensions, reinforcing the physical presence of weight and balance that runs through the work.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 14.