Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery presents Tom Hoitsma: "Sculptural Thinking in Paint" opeing reception

Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery presents Tom Hoitsma: "Sculptural Thinking in Paint," a solo exhibition introducing ‘The Unknowable World.’ It's a new body of work in which Hoitsma extends the structural intelligence of his sculptural practice into paint, where form loosens and gesture becomes a carrier of memory and motion.

Hoitsma’s work is rooted in lived experience. In 2019, a powerful tornado tore through his Dallas neighborhood, reducing homes to debris and reshaping the physical and emotional environment. The metal wall sculptures that followed, many constructed from neighborhood remnants, emerged as responses to chaos, reconstruction, human resilience, and an innate instinct to rebuild.\

Over time, this inquiry expanded into painting, where structure gives way to bloom, flow, and movement. ‘The Unknowable World’ traces an evolution in Hoitsma’s practice, where sculptural thinking remains the foundation, while painting becomes the primary site of exploration.

Resilience emerges not as a fixed outcome, but as an ongoing process shaped by memory, material, and transformation. Underlying this shift is the idea that nature is never experienced universally but filtered through individual reality and memory - an internal landscape that Hoitsma now translates through paint.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 14.