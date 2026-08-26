Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery presents Via Boley: "shapeshifting" opening reception

"shapeshifting'" is the first solo exhibition by local Austin painter Via Boley, and an entirely new body of work. Working in cut and sanded metal, ink glazes, and thin layers of acrylic, Boley builds each piece toward a single point where something has to give, and something new takes its place.

Many of the works sit on reflective metallic surfaces that stand in for a mirror. Look for a clean reflection and you find it broken apart instead: Cubist-inspired forms colliding and warping across the surface, a fractured image in place of a whole one.This is work about tension and change, and the many states a self can hold at once.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 7.