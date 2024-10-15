Unchained.Art presents "Art in the Age of AI: Evolution or End?" opening reception

Is tech-based imagery fine art or just an artifact? At "Art in the Age of AI: Evolution or End?," visitors will have a chance to see and critique the emerging tech art movement while the ‘paint’ is still wet. They can decide for themselves if the pioneering artists on display represent a creative breakthrough or a crushing blow.

Curated by AI + Art columnist Julia Morton and gallerist Christina Hiltscher of Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery, the show features images and objects that blend human imagination with code, data, sound, math, AI, AR, and 3D.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 7.