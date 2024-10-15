Quantcast

Unchained.Art presents "Art in the Age of AI: Evolution or End?" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Simon Russell | Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery

Is tech-based imagery fine art or just an artifact? At "Art in the Age of AI: Evolution or End?," visitors will have a chance to see and critique the emerging tech art movement while the ‘paint’ is still wet. They can decide for themselves if the pioneering artists on display represent a creative breakthrough or a crushing blow.

Curated by AI + Art columnist Julia Morton and gallerist Christina Hiltscher of Unchained.Art Contemporary Gallery, the show features images and objects that blend human imagination with code, data, sound, math, AI, AR, and 3D.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 7.

WHEN

WHERE

Unchained.Art
1601 E Cesar Chavez St APT 101, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.unchained.art/exhibitions

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
