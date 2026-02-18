UT Austin English Department's Latinx Pop Lab presents BIPOC PoP

BIPOC PoP brings together comic book artists, game designers, animators, scholars, and industry boundary-breakers for three days of hands-on workshops in animation, comics, and zine-making. The event includes panels on publishing and creating, fireside chats with superstars, artist alleys, and more.

Headliners include Stephanie Williams (Nubia, Wakanda, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), Melissa Flores (The Dead Lucky; Marvel, Image Comics, Boom! Studios, Oni Press), Veronique Medrano (performance artist, musician, creator of Dragonthrall), Paloma Martínez-Cruz (poet, performer, author of Other Bombs), Cathy Camper (Lowriders in Space series, Ten Years to Hear Snow), and Bahar Momeni (essayist, author of autobiographix, The Trees We Carry).