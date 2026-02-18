Quantcast

UT Austin English Department's Latinx Pop Lab presents BIPOC PoP

Image courtesy of Miguel Ángel Hernández

BIPOC PoP brings together comic book artists, game designers, animators, scholars, and industry boundary-breakers for three days of hands-on workshops in animation, comics, and zine-making. The event includes panels on publishing and creating, fireside chats with superstars, artist alleys, and more.

Headliners include Stephanie Williams (Nubia, Wakanda, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), Melissa Flores (The Dead Lucky; Marvel, Image Comics, Boom! Studios, Oni Press), Veronique Medrano (performance artist, musician, creator of Dragonthrall), Paloma Martínez-Cruz (poet, performer, author of Other Bombs), Cathy Camper (Lowriders in Space series, Ten Years to Hear Snow), and Bahar Momeni (essayist, author of autobiographix, The Trees We Carry).

WHEN

WHERE

Glickman Conference Center
The University of Texas at Austin, 305 E 23rd St, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://www.bipocpop.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
