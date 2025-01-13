UT Dance Repertory Theatre presents Equinox

With new choreography to align with the emergence of spring, Dance Repertory Theatre returns to the stage in Equinox. Showcasing dance performances that question our sense of self, identity, and connection, Equinox presents a series of new works by artists from Austin, the United States, and around the globe.
B. Iden Payne Theatre
300 E 23rd St, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://theatredance.utexas.edu/event/equinox
