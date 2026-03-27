Vacancy Brewing presents 5th Anniversary Party

Vacancy Brewing will celebrate their 5th anniversary with a day rooted in the things that built Vacancy - classic lager brewing and a community that’s been with them every step of the way. They'll introduce Roots, their anniversary Helles Lager, crafted with floor-malted Bohemian pilsner malt, Hallertauer Mittelfrüh hops, and German lager yeast.

The full day of festivities will include the beer release, specialty one-off keg tapping, an anniversary merch drop (including one-of-a-kind limited edition pieces), live patch sewing, fllash tattoos with Vacancy-inspired designs by Studio Sin Nombre, party tunes by DJ Chickn Biskit, food from Salam’s Grill & Captain’s Pizza, and more.