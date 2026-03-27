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Vacancy Brewing presents 5th Anniversary Party

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Photo courtesy of Vacancy Brewing

Vacancy Brewing will celebrate their 5th anniversary with a day rooted in the things that built Vacancy - classic lager brewing and a community that’s been with them every step of the way. They'll introduce Roots, their anniversary Helles Lager, crafted with floor-malted Bohemian pilsner malt, Hallertauer Mittelfrüh hops, and German lager yeast.

The full day of festivities will include the beer release, specialty one-off keg tapping, an anniversary merch drop (including one-of-a-kind limited edition pieces), live patch sewing, fllash tattoos with Vacancy-inspired designs by Studio Sin Nombre, party tunes by DJ Chickn Biskit, food from Salam’s Grill & Captain’s Pizza, and more.

Vacancy Brewing will celebrate their 5th anniversary with a day rooted in the things that built Vacancy - classic lager brewing and a community that’s been with them every step of the way. They'll introduce Roots, their anniversary Helles Lager, crafted with floor-malted Bohemian pilsner malt, Hallertauer Mittelfrüh hops, and German lager yeast.

The full day of festivities will include the beer release, specialty one-off keg tapping, an anniversary merch drop (including one-of-a-kind limited edition pieces), live patch sewing, fllash tattoos with Vacancy-inspired designs by Studio Sin Nombre, party tunes by DJ Chickn Biskit, food from Salam’s Grill & Captain’s Pizza, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Vacancy Brewing
415 E St Elmo Rd 1 d2, Austin, TX 78745, USA
https://www.vacancybrewing.com/event/vacancy-brewing-5th-anniversary-party

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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