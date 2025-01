Ventana Ballet and Austin Camerata present Variations on a Love Theme, an evening of love stories shared through music & dance, featuring musical works by Debussy, Piazzolla, Radiohead, and more.

The Austin Camerata presenting artists are Andrew Corral (Violin), Sophie Verhaeghe (Violin), Daniel Kopp (Cello), and Alexander Smith (Viola).

The Ventana Ballet presenting artists are AJ Garcia-Rameau, Navaji David Nava, Ty Graynor, Aidan DeWitt, Josh Martinez, Hannah Requa, and Jordan Miller.