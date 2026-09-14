Verdant Gallery presents Andrew Long: "Returning Home, The Quiet of Undoing" opening reception

Verdant Gallery will present "Returning Home, the Quiet of Undoing," artist Andrew Long’s first solo exhibition in Austin since 1993.

The paintings are the results of a studio practice that are rooted in investigation and process without attachment to a given result. Long explores unfettered boundaries and the permission to wander in and out of abstraction, form, and color, as well as organic representation and beauty.

For Long, time becomes irrelevant as works evolve over months and years. There is no strategy or destination in these works. The paintings are a cyclical iterative process. Paint is built up using a worn brush, putty knife, or poured. Long then employs various tools of erasure including a razor blade, belt sander, or Dremel. Often colors are chosen by intuition, not reason. Out of this studio practice a narrative or through line evolves.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 22.