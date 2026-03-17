Verdant Gallery presents Deborah Hay and Caroline Wright: "Different Dances" opening reception

Verdant Gallery will present "Different Dances," a two-person art exhibition featuring new monoprints by choreographer Deborah Hay and a 10-year span of floral abstractions by Caroline Wright.

The exhibition marks a major milestone: at 84, Hay, an original founder of the Judson Dance Theater, presents her first series of visual art prints in a gallery setting.

In dialogue with Hay’s prints are the rhythmically expressive paintings of mid-career artist Caroline Wright. For 20 years, Wright has brought movement and music to the visual field in her large canvases and collaborations with dancers and musicians. Wright’s latest work focuses on the moon, storytelling, and how, while mothering young children, an artist can only work by bringing all of it with her to the canvas.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through April 25.