Verdant Gallery presents "Interwoven Stories" opening reception

Verdant Gallery will present the opening of "Interwoven Stories," an exhibition that pairs the vibrant abstract paintings and weavings of Katie Hathor-Jones with the narrative, figurative works of Sara Lee Hughes. While their approaches differ, both artists explore the ways we construct meaning through visual language. The exhibition reveals how abstraction and representation can speak to the same fundamental human experiences: memory, connection, and the stories that shape us.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 13.