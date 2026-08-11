Verdant Gallery presents "Patterns Interrupted" opening reception

In nature, in life, in art - perfection lies in disruption. "Patterns Interrupted" brings together two local artists, Laurie Carswell and Cameron Sands, who celebrate the beauty of interruption and the irregular forms that make landscape and life compelling.

Carswell reimagines the iconic landscapes of Austin and the Hill Country through collage, fragmenting familiar vistas into layered, colorful compositions. By interrupting traditional representations of these cherished natural spaces, she reveals new patterns: unexpected color combinations, geometric relationships, and visual rhythms that honor the original while creating something playful and unique.

Sands explores disruption through bold lines, saturated color, and intentional mark-making. His paintings interrupt conventional representation, creating works where color and form take precedence over literal depiction. Drawing from performing arts, architecture, nature, and psychology, he embraces imperfection and contradiction as catalysts for transformation.

Together, Carswell and Sands investigate how interruption creates meaning. Their work suggests that perfection is not uniformity, but rather the beautiful irregularity found in nature and life itself - where disruption enables transformation and growth.

"Patterns Interrupted" invites viewers to see familiar landscapes and rhythms again, to embrace the broken and fragmented as sources of beauty, and to find poetry in imperfection.

The exhibition runs through September 26.