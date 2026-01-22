Quantcast

Verdant Gallery presents "Selective Memory" opening reception

Image courtesy of Verdant Gallery

"Selective Memory" brings together four Austin artists whose works explore how we filter, edit, and reconstruct our experiences. Working across diverse mediums and concepts, each artist engages with memory in their own way - through found materials of the past, movement, or finely detailed work that mirrors how memories surface and dissolve.

Just as memory is deeply personal, art resonates with each viewer differently. This exhibition celebrates that individuality, creating a dynamic space where personal histories meet artistic expression.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 21.

WHEN

WHERE

Verdant Gallery
703 W 10th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.verdantgallery.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

