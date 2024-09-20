Vespertine presents The Austin Séance

It will be an evening of spirits and mystery as A. Lucio and Jake Cordero of The Austin Séance recreate an old-time, Victorian-era séance. The evening begins with a brief lecture on the history of American séances, which came into fashion during the mid-19th century. Participants, aka the "sitters," will then be led through relaxation exercises to prepare for the ritual, and finally the hosts will employ the tools and practices of both historic and modern séances to attempt contact with the spirits of those in the afterlife.

The evening will include complimentary cocktails, and attendees are asked to dress in a way to show reverence for this parlor activity (no jeans, flip flops, or casual tees.) Bonus points for those who will wear a Victorian-era inspired garb.