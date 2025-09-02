Vino Vinyasa at Otopia Rooftop

Vino Vinyasa will come to Otopia Rooftop in the The Otis Hotel Austin for a morning rooftop yoga and wine class. Vino Vinyasa classes bring together vinyasa-based yoga and fun wine facts through creative yoga poses. Each all-level educational yoga class ends with a comparative wine tasting of two wines, inviting participants to mindfully taste what's in their glass while applying what they learned through the poses.

All students will receive a gift card for a free appetizer at Otopia Rooftop or Acre 41.