Visit Georgetown presents Spring Art Stroll

The Art Stroll offers art exhibits, art/shopping booths, artist demonstrations, live music, and art activities throughout historic downtown Georgetown. Guests can pick up an Art Stroll badge at one of two designated check-in locations. In the evening, visitors can enjoy live music from Swing Shift and other local musicians.
The Art Stroll offers art exhibits, art/shopping booths, artist demonstrations, live music, and art activities throughout historic downtown Georgetown. Guests can pick up an Art Stroll badge at one of two designated check-in locations. In the evening, visitors can enjoy live music from Swing Shift and other local musicians.
WHEN
WHERE
Downtown Georgetown Association
116 W 8th St #109, Georgetown, TX 78626, USA
https://visit.georgetown.org/arts/stroll.php
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.