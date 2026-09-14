Vista Brewing presents Outside the City Limits Music Festival

The 8th annual Outside the City Limits Music Festival will feature high-quality local talent spanning Americana, Blues, Soul, Funk, Cumbia, Folk, Bluegrass, Indie, Country, and Rock. Guests can also enjoy farm-fresh food, craft beer, and Texas wine & cider.

The 8th annual Outside the City Limits Music Festival will feature high-quality local talent spanning Americana, Blues, Soul, Funk, Cumbia, Folk, Bluegrass, Indie, Country, and Rock. Guests can also enjoy farm-fresh food, craft beer, and Texas wine & cider.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.