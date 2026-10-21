Quantcast

Visual Arts Center presents Adraint Bereal: "As It Appears" opening day

eventdetail
Tova Katzman

University of Texas alumnus Adraint Bereal returns to the Visual Arts Center for "As It Appears," his first institutional solo exhibition, expanding upon a nationwide photographic project he initiated in 2019 to counter the systemic invisibility of Black college students. By placing contemporary portraits and recorded conversations in dialogue with university archives, the exhibition challenges institutional records and centers the lived, complex realities of Black collegiate life.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 5, 2027.

University of Texas alumnus Adraint Bereal returns to the Visual Arts Center for "As It Appears," his first institutional solo exhibition, expanding upon a nationwide photographic project he initiated in 2019 to counter the systemic invisibility of Black college students. By placing contemporary portraits and recorded conversations in dialogue with university archives, the exhibition challenges institutional records and centers the lived, complex realities of Black collegiate life.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 5, 2027.

WHEN

WHERE

Visual Arts Center
2301 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://utvac.org/event/adraint-bereal-as-it-appears

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.