Visual Arts Center presents Adraint Bereal: "As It Appears" opening day

University of Texas alumnus Adraint Bereal returns to the Visual Arts Center for "As It Appears," his first institutional solo exhibition, expanding upon a nationwide photographic project he initiated in 2019 to counter the systemic invisibility of Black college students. By placing contemporary portraits and recorded conversations in dialogue with university archives, the exhibition challenges institutional records and centers the lived, complex realities of Black collegiate life.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 5, 2027.