Visual Arts Center presents "Experimental Seeing: Russell Lee’s Pedagogical Legacy" and "How to Grow the Cowpea: Survival Strategies from the U.S. South" opening reception

The Visual Arts Center presents the opening of two exhibitions that explore the relationship between experimental education and artistic practice.

"Experimental Seeing: Russell Lee’s Pedagogical Legacy" celebrates the founding of UT’s photography program by pioneering photographer and UT professor Russell Lee and features image-based works by 25 alumni of the UT MFA Photography program.

"How to Grow the Cowpea: Survival Strategies from the U.S. South" explores climate change issues through interdisciplinary collaboration between scientists and artists who demonstrate pathways toward climate mitigation and adaptation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibitions will be on display through December 19 and March 5, respectively.