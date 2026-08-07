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Visual Arts Center presents "Experimental Seeing: Russell Lee’s Pedagogical Legacy" and "How to Grow the Cowpea: Survival Strategies from the U.S. South" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of the artist

The Visual Arts Center presents the opening of two exhibitions that explore the relationship between experimental education and artistic practice.

"Experimental Seeing: Russell Lee’s Pedagogical Legacy" celebrates the founding of UT’s photography program by pioneering photographer and UT professor Russell Lee and features image-based works by 25 alumni of the UT MFA Photography program.

"How to Grow the Cowpea: Survival Strategies from the U.S. South" explores climate change issues through interdisciplinary collaboration between scientists and artists who demonstrate pathways toward climate mitigation and adaptation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibitions will be on display through December 19 and March 5, respectively.

The Visual Arts Center presents the opening of two exhibitions that explore the relationship between experimental education and artistic practice.

"Experimental Seeing: Russell Lee’s Pedagogical Legacy" celebrates the founding of UT’s photography program by pioneering photographer and UT professor Russell Lee and features image-based works by 25 alumni of the UT MFA Photography program.

"How to Grow the Cowpea: Survival Strategies from the U.S. South" explores climate change issues through interdisciplinary collaboration between scientists and artists who demonstrate pathways toward climate mitigation and adaptation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibitions will be on display through December 19 and March 5, respectively.

WHEN

WHERE

Visual Arts Center
2301 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://utvac.org/event/opening-reception-experimental-seeing-how-grow-cowpea

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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