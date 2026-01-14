Quantcast

Vivian Tu: Well Endowed

Photo courtesy of Vivian Tu

Vivian Tu comes to Austin in celebration of her new book, Well Endowed. Picking up where her first bestselling book, Rich AF, left off, Well Endowed offers a fun, practical roadmap to navigating the biggest financial decisions in adulthood (homeownership, marriage, family planning, etc.), empowering readers to align their spending with their values, goals, and legacy.

Book Bundle tickets include a premium reserved seat and a signed copy of Well Endowed. Additional books will be on sale at the event.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13317/13318

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
