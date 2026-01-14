Vivian Tu: Well Endowed

Vivian Tu comes to Austin in celebration of her new book, Well Endowed. Picking up where her first bestselling book, Rich AF, left off, Well Endowed offers a fun, practical roadmap to navigating the biggest financial decisions in adulthood (homeownership, marriage, family planning, etc.), empowering readers to align their spending with their values, goals, and legacy.

Book Bundle tickets include a premium reserved seat and a signed copy of Well Endowed. Additional books will be on sale at the event.