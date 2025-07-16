Wally Workman Gallery presents 45th Anniversary Group Show opening reception

Wally Workman Gallery will celebrate its 45th Anniversary with a monumental group show featuring 45 of its represented artists. Since 1980, the gallery has connected hundreds of artists with thousands of collectors from around the globe. The gallery is built on these long-standing relationships, as well as the potential of new partnerships, and has become known for encouraging emerging and collected artists' professional and creative growth.

Participating artists include: John Adelman (Houston, TX), Chloe Alexander (Atlanta, GA), Helmut Barnett (Austin, TX), Sylvia Benitez (Seguin, TX), Malcolm Bucknall (Austin, TX), Mary Case (Covington, LA), Carol Dawson (Austin, TX), Sarah Ferguson (Austin, TX), Gordon Fowler (Austin, TX), Tracey Harris (Marble, CO), Jen Garrido (San Francisco, CA), Christopher Lee Gilmer (Austin, TX), Diana Greenberg (Austin, TX), Lindsy Halleckson (Minneapolis, MN), Ellen Heck (Winston-Salem, NC), Joyce Howell (Austin, TX), Joseph Janson (Austin, TX), Juan Luis Jardi (Barcelona, Spain), P.A. Jones (Victor, MT), Becky Joye (Raleigh, NC), MaryBeth Karaus (Cincinnati, OH), Scott Kiche (Los Angeles, CA), Will Klemm (Austin, TX), Julia Lucey (Fairfax, CA), Hildi Malcolm (Tyler, TX), Owen Mann (Greenough, MT) , Julie Maren (Longmont, CO), America Martin (Los Angeles), Revi Meicler (Austin, TX) , Lance Myers (Austin, TX), John Peralta (Austin, TX), Kathryn Polk (Solsberry, IN), Andrew Polk (Solsberry, IN), Patrick Puckett (Jackson, MS), Priscilla Robinson (Austin, TX), Noah Saterstrom (Nashville, TN), Shane Scribner (Ouray, CO), Sara Scribner (Ouray, CO) , Ian Shults (Austin, TX), Anne Siems (Seattle, WA), James Andrew Smith (Tulsa, OK), Eric Varner (Austin, TX), and Juan Andres Videla (Buenos Aires, Argentina).

The exhibition will remain on display through August 31.