Wally Workman Gallery presents "America Martin" opening reception

Wally Workman Gallery will open another solo show with painter America Martin. The artist is inspired by form and figure as depicted by the Modernists of the early 20th century.

A concentration on line using flat color reduces her subjects to their simplest shapes, highlighting the beauty and strength of a moment. The moments in this show focus on relationships: between that of mother and child, the embrace of a lover, or the bond among friends.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 30.