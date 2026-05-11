Wally Workman Gallery presents Diana Greenberg: "Expanding Line" opening reception

Wally Workman Gallery will present "Expanding Line," a solo show with artist Diana Greenberg.

For this show, Greenberg continues to explore large canvas formats, allowing for expansive gestures in addition to more intimate line work drawn directly into the paint. Ever cognitive of negative space, she explores three-dimensional twists and turns of color on a flat plane.

Her smaller works, amass almost a tactile sculptural quality. Throughout, she returns to botanical inspiration. Forms from cut flowers in her studio are showcased in her paintings, and the hues from these explore new more immersive color relationships.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through June 28.