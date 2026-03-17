Wally Workman Gallery presents Helmut Barnett: "Surfaces" opening reception

Wally Workman Gallery presents a new solo show, "Surfaces," from Austin artist Helmut Barnett.

Working in the mediums of painting, collage, and drawing - and often a mix of the three - Barnett has refined a visual language over the past 50 years that playfully activates the viewer's imagination.

This show exemplifies the range of Barnett's talent, featuring geometric and organic forms on large canvases as well as more intimate collages incorporating found material.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 3.