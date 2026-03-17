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Wally Workman Gallery presents Helmut Barnett: "Surfaces" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Wally Workman Gallery

Wally Workman Gallery presents a new solo show, "Surfaces," from Austin artist Helmut Barnett.

Working in the mediums of painting, collage, and drawing - and often a mix of the three - Barnett has refined a visual language over the past 50 years that playfully activates the viewer's imagination.

This show exemplifies the range of Barnett's talent, featuring geometric and organic forms on large canvases as well as more intimate collages incorporating found material.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 3.

Wally Workman Gallery presents a new solo show, "Surfaces," from Austin artist Helmut Barnett.

Working in the mediums of painting, collage, and drawing - and often a mix of the three - Barnett has refined a visual language over the past 50 years that playfully activates the viewer's imagination.

This show exemplifies the range of Barnett's talent, featuring geometric and organic forms on large canvases as well as more intimate collages incorporating found material.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 3.

WHEN

WHERE

Wally Workman Gallery
1202 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.wallyworkmangallery.com/calendar.html

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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