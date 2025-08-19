Wally Workman Gallery presents Ian Shults: "Fotomat" opening day

Wally Workman Gallery will present "Fotomat," a new solo show by Austin native and self-taught artist Ian Shults. Taunting societal taboos with bold brushstrokes and sly editing skills, Shults’ figurative paintings are lusciously cinematic. Each piece is broken up by planes and layers of paint, causing an asymmetry that serves to break up the painting's space as well as the layers of time captured.

Referencing the tricks of photography such as double exposures, vignettes, and obfuscation, Shults’ paintings recall a bygone era before the reckless sheen of the American Dream dulled. The show, filled with lust, loss and libations, conveys a sense of unabashed mischief.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 28.