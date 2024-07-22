Quantcast

Wally Workman Gallery presents Joseph Janson and Stephanie Strange opening reception

Image courtesy of Joseph Janson

Wally Workman Gallery will present a two-person show with artists Joseph Janson and Stephanie Strange.

Viewing Janson's sculptures is like walking through a line drawing. Working with baling wire, his works ebb and flow like marks on a page to create recognizable forms: people, animals, and objects such as tables and lamps. He groups his figures by working with one continuous wire, and therefore one continuous line. Janson’s playful works depict how interconnected we all are.

Strange's drawings also explore interconnectedness through line. Her repetitive, delicate graphite lines tell visual stories of amorphous organic ideas through movement and balance. Strange has a quest to discover the language of energy, and observes communication as a growing organism. In her work, she seeks to express the beauty of how energy is a communication running through all existence.

Each artist manipulates the flow of lines using different materials, both seeking to engage and convey a certain existence with the viewer.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 1.

WHEN

WHERE

Wally Workman Gallery
1202 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.wallyworkmangallery.com/calendar.html

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

