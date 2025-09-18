Wally Workman Gallery presents Juan Luis Jardi: "Más allá de la Realidad" opening reception

Wally Workman Gallery presents "Más allá de la Realidad" by Spanish artist Juan Luís Jardí. Infused with the Magical Realism native to Spanish culture, Jardí’s paintings depict a reality that feels only a glimmer away from our existing one. By setting his work in the past, he further pushes the boundary of our recollection, blurring what could be a memory into a dream. Presenting these reality shifts as ordinary occurrences within daily life highlights the strangeness of our actual existence- at once crowded as well as desolate, bleak as well as euphoric.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 26.