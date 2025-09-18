Quantcast

Wally Workman Gallery presents Juan Luis Jardi: "Más allá de la Realidad" opening reception

Juan Luis Jardi, A Little Chaos in the Airfield, oil on canvas, 38 x 57 inches

Wally Workman Gallery presents "Más allá de la Realidad" by Spanish artist Juan Luís Jardí. Infused with the Magical Realism native to Spanish culture, Jardí’s paintings depict a reality that feels only a glimmer away from our existing one. By setting his work in the past, he further pushes the boundary of our recollection, blurring what could be a memory into a dream. Presenting these reality shifts as ordinary occurrences within daily life highlights the strangeness of our actual existence- at once crowded as well as desolate, bleak as well as euphoric.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 26.

Wally Workman Gallery
1202 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.wallyworkmangallery.com/calendar.html

