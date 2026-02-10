Wally Workman Gallery presents Julia Lucey: "Good Neighbors" opening reception

Wally Workman Gallery presents "Good Neighbors," their fifth solo show with printmaker and mixed media artist Julia Lucey.

A deceivingly playful body of work, the eye is drawn to the bright colors and intricate details of Lucey's craft, but the underlying messages reference the serious issues facing wildlife and the environment today. Living on the wooded edges of the Bay Area, Lucey depicts a crossroads where the wild and domestic meet. Her pieces are bisected with fences, cages and walls, showing how we attempt to enjoy - yet safeguard ourselves from - our native neighbors. This encroachment has repercussions and muddles our conception of what belongs and what does not. Despite the challenges, Lucey's work evokes a sense of hope that we can learn to be better stewards of what we - and they - call home.

Lucey creates traditional aquatint etchings on fine paper, that she cuts out and collages into elaborate compositions, and then hand-paints the collaged surfaces as the final step. The result is a visual tableau much like the European tapestries of the 17th Century but with a 21st Century message.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through April 4.