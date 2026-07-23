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Wally Workman Gallery presents Lance Myers: "As We Unmagic the Self" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Wally Workman Gallery

Wally Workman Gallery presents "As We Unmagic the Self," its second solo exhibition with Austin-based artist Lance Myers.

In his work, Myers explores youth and the melancholy of its passing. His lush blooms and figures are rendered in a suspended state of perfection, while creatures of decay - beetles, pill bugs, the slow agents of entropy - crawl quietly in the foreground. The tension between these forces is at once poignant and inevitable. Seductive in its beauty, Myers' work draws viewers into the trance of youth while simultaneously confronting us with its imminent decay, suspending us in this moment of revelation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 6.

Wally Workman Gallery presents "As We Unmagic the Self," its second solo exhibition with Austin-based artist Lance Myers.

In his work, Myers explores youth and the melancholy of its passing. His lush blooms and figures are rendered in a suspended state of perfection, while creatures of decay - beetles, pill bugs, the slow agents of entropy - crawl quietly in the foreground. The tension between these forces is at once poignant and inevitable. Seductive in its beauty, Myers' work draws viewers into the trance of youth while simultaneously confronting us with its imminent decay, suspending us in this moment of revelation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 6.

WHEN

WHERE

Wally Workman Gallery
1202 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.wallyworkmangallery.com/calendar.html

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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