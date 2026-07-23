Wally Workman Gallery presents Lance Myers: "As We Unmagic the Self" opening reception

Wally Workman Gallery presents "As We Unmagic the Self," its second solo exhibition with Austin-based artist Lance Myers.

In his work, Myers explores youth and the melancholy of its passing. His lush blooms and figures are rendered in a suspended state of perfection, while creatures of decay - beetles, pill bugs, the slow agents of entropy - crawl quietly in the foreground. The tension between these forces is at once poignant and inevitable. Seductive in its beauty, Myers' work draws viewers into the trance of youth while simultaneously confronting us with its imminent decay, suspending us in this moment of revelation.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through September 6.