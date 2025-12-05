Wally Workman Gallery presents Malcolm Bucknall: "My Make Believe" opening reception

Born in Twickenham, England in 1935, Malcolm Bucknall's early interest in art led him at the age of 18 to India and Santiniketan, the Ashram of Rabindranath Tagore, then to Chelsea Art School, London, the University of Texas (BFA), and the University of Washington (MFA).

Upon this rolling stone foundation, Bucknall’s absurdist Surrealism muddles Old Masters with tid-bits of cartoons, films, home photography and many other fascinations to create his anthropomorphic creatures. Bucknall feels that our observation of animals, as with art, is from the outside. In them we see predator devour prey, lovers join with unembarrassed abandon; we see birth, nurturing, the feathering of nests, death - all at a remove from ourselves yet mirroring our own deepest libidinous instincts, hopes and fears.

Human-animal imagery has been a constant in art, folklore, religion, daydreams, and masquerade. It takes us quickly and easily to what is deep and difficult in ourselves. Bucknall aims directly at this sweet spot, a concoction of visual imagery that sums up common experience - love, fear, gawkiness, triumphalism, self-recognition. In this he reawakens a childlike sense of surprise and discovery, and put simply, calls us to wonder.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through February 1.