Wally Workman Gallery presents Patrick Puckett: "Daze of our Lives" opening reception

Known for his assertive brushstrokes and bold, expressive color, Patrick Puckett creates commanding paintings that balance stillness with underlying energy. His figures often appear at rest, yet their environments pulse with vibrancy and movement. Through direct eye contact and dynamic settings, his subjects project a quiet confidence and inner vitality. Each figure embodies a sense of self-assurance that mirrors the artist’s unapologetic and decisive painting technique.

Puckett’s work draws from a life lived in the American South, resulting in visual compositions that feel both personal and inventive. His paintings are not direct representations, but rather carefully constructed interpretations shaped by memory, place, and experience.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through May 31.