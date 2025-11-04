Quantcast

Wally Workman Gallery presents Priscilla Robinson: "Between" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Wally Workman Gallery

The Wally Workman Gallery presents "Between," a solo show with fiber artist Priscilla Robinson. Exploring transitions, Robinson is drawn to the spaces where dark becomes light, the front becomes the back and up becomes down.

These spaces are charged with ambiguity as well as potential; they can contain a defined edge or a gradual shift. Robinson's latest work focuses on the complexity of these between spaces and their relation to the world around us.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 3, 2026.

WHEN

WHERE

Wally Workman Gallery
1202 W 6th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.wallyworkmangallery.com/priscilla-robinson.html

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
