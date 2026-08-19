Wally Workman Gallery presents Sarah Ferguson: "Carte Blanche" opening reception

Wally Workman Gallery will present "Carte Blanche," a solo exhibition of new paintings by Sarah Ferguson. The show juxtaposes structure and surrender. Ferguson’s exploration of color leaves the viewer with feelings of expansion while discipline and ritual define her exploration of geometry.

In this body of work, concentric forms converge towards a luminous center while circles orbit and expand around it. Ferguson feels this mirrors life itself, the known against the yet-to-be-discovered: the center holding steady beneath the grief and transition of outside forces continuously arriving, receding and returning to shape us.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 1.