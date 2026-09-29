Watch What Crappens: In The Mix Tour

Obsessed with The Real Housewives? Summer House? All things Bravo? Winner of the 2026 iHeartPodcast Award for Best TV Podcast, Watch What Crappens is the top destination for Bravo recaps, gossip, and shadiness. Hosts Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam will dissect nearly every detail of every show on Bravo.
Obsessed with The Real Housewives? Summer House? All things Bravo? Winner of the 2026 iHeartPodcast Award for Best TV Podcast, Watch What Crappens is the top destination for Bravo recaps, gossip, and shadiness. Hosts Ben Mandelker and Ronnie Karam will dissect nearly every detail of every show on Bravo.
WHEN
WHERE
State Theatre
719 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/14178
TICKET INFO
$52-$65
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.