Water2Wine presents Laura P. Wright: "Wings Over Texas" opening reception
eventdetail
Laura P. Wright
Austin winery Water2Wine Austin Winery will present Austinite Laura P. Wright's paintings of Texas native birds. Guests can meet the artist in person at the opening reception, where she will answer questions and explain her process.
The exhibition will remain on display through August 31.
Austin winery Water2Wine Austin Winery will present Austinite Laura P. Wright's paintings of Texas native birds. Guests can meet the artist in person at the opening reception, where she will answer questions and explain her process.
The exhibition will remain on display through August 31.
WHEN
WHERE
Water 2 Wine
3300 W Anderson Ln. #304, Austin, TX 78757, USA
https://www.water2wine.com/austin/events/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.