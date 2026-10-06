Waterloo Greenway presents Creek Show

Waterloo Greenway's signature fan-favorite community event, Creek Show, will start a new chapter by moving downstream to the newly opened southern stretch of Waterloo Greenway along Waller Creek, The Confluence, between 4th Street and Lady Bird Lake.

Across nine nights, 10 light-based installations created by local artists will transform the downtown landscape into an immersive celebration of creativity, connection, and community.

Creek Show will be ticketed in 2026, with proceeds benefiting Waterloo Greenway Conservancy and its mission to create and maintain a 35-acre urban park system in partnership with the City of Austin.