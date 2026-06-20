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West Chelsea Contemporary presents "Monsters" public reception and artist talk

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Image courtesy of Mr B Baby

West Chelsea Contemporary will present "Monsters," a summer exhibition featuring new works by Bibi Lei, Gabriela Noelle Gonzalez, Mr. B Baby, Adam Handler, and Tony Pharo.

Through painting, sculpture, and immersive character-driven worlds, these internationally recognized artists transform fantastical creatures into symbols of curiosity, resilience, imagination, and self-expression. Created exclusively for this exhibition, each work offers collectors the opportunity to acquire original pieces from artists whose audiences and markets continue to grow around the world.

The exhibition will remain on display through

West Chelsea Contemporary will present "Monsters," a summer exhibition featuring new works by Bibi Lei, Gabriela Noelle Gonzalez, Mr. B Baby, Adam Handler, and Tony Pharo.

Through painting, sculpture, and immersive character-driven worlds, these internationally recognized artists transform fantastical creatures into symbols of curiosity, resilience, imagination, and self-expression. Created exclusively for this exhibition, each work offers collectors the opportunity to acquire original pieces from artists whose audiences and markets continue to grow around the world.

The exhibition will remain on display through

WHEN

WHERE

West Chelsea Contemporary
1009 W 6th St #120, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monsters-exhibition-opening-artist-talk-tickets-1991121526084

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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