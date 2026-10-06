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Wicked: Part One in Concert

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Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

Wicked: Part One comes alive in a new, gravity-defying live-concert experience of the global cinematic phenomenon. The film will be presented in full on a massive HD screen, with a live orchestra performing its complete soundtrack in sync with the film, featuring songs with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a score by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz.

Wicked: Part One comes alive in a new, gravity-defying live-concert experience of the global cinematic phenomenon. The film will be presented in full on a massive HD screen, with a live orchestra performing its complete soundtrack in sync with the film, featuring songs with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a score by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.org/event/wicked-in-concert-2027-bass-concert-hall-austin-texas/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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