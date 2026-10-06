Wicked: Part One in Concert

Wicked: Part One comes alive in a new, gravity-defying live-concert experience of the global cinematic phenomenon. The film will be presented in full on a massive HD screen, with a live orchestra performing its complete soundtrack in sync with the film, featuring songs with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a score by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz.
Wicked: Part One comes alive in a new, gravity-defying live-concert experience of the global cinematic phenomenon. The film will be presented in full on a massive HD screen, with a live orchestra performing its complete soundtrack in sync with the film, featuring songs with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a score by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz.